Fairfield resident wins 23rd annual Rubber Duck Regatta

The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.Full Story >
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.Full Story >
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.Full Story >
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.Full Story >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.Full Story >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.Full Story >
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.Full Story >
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.Full Story >