Fairfield resident wins 23rd annual Rubber Duck Regatta

The Freestore Foodbank announced the winners of the 23rd Annual Rubber Duck Regatta, which sent more than 173,000 ducks into the Ohio River.

First Prize (2017 Honda HR-V LX): Cindy Stark of Fairfield

$5,200 in groceries from Kroger ($100 per week for a year): Teresa McCarty of Green Twp.

$500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Jodelle Crosset of Hyde Park

$500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Charles Tournear of Forest Park

$500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Greg Olthaus of Mason, Ohio

$500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: John Korn of American Scaffolding Inc.

$500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Jennifer Doan of Anderson Township

Rubber Duck Regatta helps to kick-off Hunger Action Month, when the Feeding America food banks unite to urge individuals to take action in their communities throughout September to help fight hunger in America.

