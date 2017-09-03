'Love at First Lift:' couple weds in Cincinnati gym where they first met

You could call it "love at first sight," or, like many of their friends and family, you could call it "love at first lift." A Cincinnati couple tied the knot on Sunday at a venue that is one of a kind.

Joe Keith and Stephanie Hughes met at the Planet Fitness gym on Glenway Avenue and connected almost instantly. They ended up going on date after date until eventually, Keith proposed.

"Everybody should have someone they get to do this with. It's awesome," Keith said.

When wedding planning kicked into gear, Hughes contacted Planet Fitness staff members to see if they would be willing to allow the couple to be married there. The staff said yes.

"[Hughes] knew that she felt like if she didn't reach out to us and ask if she could get married here, she never would have known," Becky Zirlen with Planet Fitness said.

Surrounded by weight machines and exercise equipment, Keith and Hughes were married inside the gym on Sunday. A gym employee was their officiant.

For the wedding, the couple ditched the water bottles and post work-out sweat for bouquets and champagne, but the pair plans to return to the gym very soon.

"We fell in love, and this is where it all started. Why not keep it going and keep it in our lives forever?" Keith said.

Planet Fitness closed the Glenway location to the public on Sunday for the wedding.

The couple received a special surprise on their wedding day: the local Planet Fitness franchisee is paying for their honeymoon.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.