Riverfest went off without a hitch in Cincy, zero arrests

Riverfest, the Queen City's goodbye to the summer, is a massive event.

Hundreds of thousands of people attend, dozens of boats are on the river, bridges are closed, roads of clogged and people are drinking booze. You would think this would be a prime spot for something to go wrong — purse snatch, a fist fight, something.

No arrests no incidents at Riverfest last night good planning and family-oriented crowds — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) September 4, 2017

Thankfully this year's Riverfest had virtually no reported issues on the Ohio side of the river, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The department tweeted Monday that Sunday's big city party went smoothly.

"No arrests, no incident at Riverfest last night good planning and family-oriented crowds," the department tweeted Labor Day morning.

There were four arrests on the Covington side.

