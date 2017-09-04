Ohio warns of scammers posing as health department staff

Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.Full Story >
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.Full Story >
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.Full Story >
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.Full Story >
The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.Full Story >
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.Full Story >
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.Full Story >
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.Full Story >