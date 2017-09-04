Ride malfunction at Highland County Fair 'couldn't be helped,' official says

Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.Full Story >
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.Full Story >
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.Full Story >
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.Full Story >
The Cleveland police chief is disputing comments by the police union president regarding protests by Cleveland Browns' players during the national anthem.Full Story >
The Cleveland police chief is disputing comments by the police union president regarding protests by Cleveland Browns' players during the national anthem.Full Story >
Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.Full Story >
Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.Full Story >
Northbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed near Florence, Ky. on Monday.Full Story >
Northbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed near Florence, Ky. on Monday.Full Story >