Ride malfunction at Highland County Fair 'couldn't be helped,' official says

A ride at the Highland County Fair malfunctioned this Labor Day Weekend, causing minor injuries.

Officials say there were six people on the ride at the time of Monday's incident. They said a chain broke, causing one of the ride's carriages to bump the ground.

“The ride came down and bumped the ground a little hard,” said Charley Davidson, president of the Highland County Fair. “A couple of the kids got bumps on their heads."

Minor injuries were reported, but nobody was taken to the hospital.

Madison Sloan, 15, said she and a friend were stuck in an upper carriage for about 10 minutes after the incident.

"We were just sitting there because we didn't know it was broken or anything," Sloan said. "(I texted my mom) and I told her that we were stuck up there and we didn't think much of it."

Davidson said the malfunction "couldn't be helped." He said the ride is shut down until the Ohio Department of Agriculture arrives to inspect it.

The owner of the ride was on site Monday, calling the accident minor. She fully expects the ride to be fixed and operating again by Tuesday.

The fair is held in Hillsboro, about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.

