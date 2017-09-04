Motorcycle, several vehicles involved in crash on I-71/75 near F - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Motorcycle, several vehicles involved in crash on I-71/75 near Florence, Ky.

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Source: OHGO Source: OHGO
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Northbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed near Florence, Ky. on Monday.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. between Mt. Zion Road and U.S. 42.

Officials say a motorcycle and several vehicles were involved.

Lanes have since reopened.

