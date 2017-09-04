WATCH: Billy Hamilton slaps walk off slam, Reds top Brewers 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.

Hamilton, who leads the majors with 58 stolen bases, sent a drive into the left-field seats for his fourth homer of the season. He connected off Josh Hader (1-3).

The last-place Reds opened a three-game series by stopping the playoff-contending Brewers. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Hamilton had two hits and also threw a runner out at the plate from center field.

