Sources: Man arrested near Dayton may be connected to Cincinnati-area UDF robberies

A man facing charges in a robbery out of New Lebanon, Ohio may be connected to robbery attempts at United Dairy Farmers stores in the Cincinnati area, sources tell FOX19 Now.

Tyler Pack, 24, was arrested Saturday. He's been accused robbing a Speedway convenience store in New Lebanon (west of Dayton), and faces several charges.

Sources tell FOX19 Now that Pack may be connected to UDF robberies in the Cincinnati area.

Sources say Cincinnati police hope to interview Pack this week after checking evidence.

Since late July, Cincinnati-area UDF locations have been targeted numerous times.

Representatives with UDF have said they're grateful nobody has been hurt, adding they're always looking for ways to make the working environment safer.

