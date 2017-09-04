Local bar holds Harvey benefit concert

Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.Full Story >
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.Full Story >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.Full Story >
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.Full Story >
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.Full Story >
