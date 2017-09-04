Local bar holds Harvey benefit concert

MVP Sports Bar and Grille hosted a benefit concert Monday for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Attendees donated cleaning supplies and relief items as multiple bands played for free.

“There are a lot of people in the world that need help every day, not just when something like this happens. But when something like this happens, that reaches so many people on a wide spread, it really makes you feel for them and their families and their pets and loved ones,” said bar owner Joshua Baughan.

Monday’s proceeds will go to Matthew 25 Ministries. The outreach organization has a disaster response team currently stationed in Rockport, Texas collecting and washing laundry and distributing supplies.

“This is something that I can do. This is something that our band can do. What are we doing today on Labor Day? This is something we can donate a few hours of our time to maybe help the effort,” said musician Sean Halloran.

Donations will be accepted at the bar through the week.

