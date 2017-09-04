Crews respond to Bond Hill water main break - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crews respond to Bond Hill water main break

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: WXIX Source: WXIX
BOND HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Crews responded to a large water main break Monday in Bond Hill.

The break was on Paddock Road near Tennessee Avenue.

Stay with FOX19 Now for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly