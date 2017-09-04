Ky. state police investigate fatal crash

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in Gallatin County.

It happened Friday on Interstate 71 southbound, near mile marker 69.

Police were working a two-car crash when a tractor trailer swerved to the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and flipped over.

The semi driver, Devon Mickens, 26, of South Carolina, was killed. An autopsy is pending.

