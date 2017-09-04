Items stolen from St. Anthony Center, offender sought

Cincinnati police are asking for help tracking down a breaking and entering suspect. (Source: WXIX)

Cincinnati police are asking for help tracking down a breaking and entering suspect.

The incident happened Aug. 27 just after 1 a.m. at the Saint Anthony Center on Republic Street.

Construction tools, clothing, and office supplies were taken from the center, which will be used to help the homeless. Police say the offender climbed over a temporary wall barricade and stole items inside.

Those with information on the case are being encouraged to contact Cincinnati police or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.