Police: Mother leaves 3 kids home alone, returns from club at 8:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.

Shaira Brookins has a 3-year-old, 4-year-old, and 6-month-old.

"I came out and I saw the little boys over here and a baby over there," said neighbor Mark Fritz, who was leaving for work Saturday around 7 a.m.

Still sleepy, he looked across the way.

"I was like, 'Is that a baby?' So, I ran over there, grabbed the baby, picked the baby up, the diaper fell off because it was wet and drenched," Fritz said.

The baby was riding in a pull toy, Fritz said, and it looked like the baby was about to roll down the front steps.

"I'm just glad the baby hadn’t fallen and busted his head," he said.

Fritz knocked on the front door, but no one answered. It turns out, the door was unlocked, so he went inside, fearing the worst.

"Somebody could have been dead in the house or whatever,” said Fritz. “I didn't know, so I went in, and the house looked abandoned."

A neighbor called 911 while he stayed with the kids. Fritz asked them where their parents were.

"They're like, 'We don't know. Mommy down there,' whatever," Fritz said.

But it wasn't like Brookins walked a 1/2 block away for a drink. The Lion's Den, which is a private club, is an easy 20 minute drive -- 15 miles away -- from her home in Roselawn.

People who go to that club, but did not want to talk on camera, told FOX19 Now the Lion's Den closes at 5 a.m. According to the arrest report, Brookins did not get home until 8:30 that morning, three hours later.

"And then the sister came and got the kids, thank God," said Fritz.

Brookins is in jail on a $30,000 bond. She's due back in court Wednesday.

