BP robbed near I-75 in Camp Washington

Cincinnati police are investigating an armed robbery at a Camp Washington gas station early Tuesday.
Officers responded to the BP gas station on Hopple Road near Interstate 75 about 2:30 a.m.
Two male suspects displayed a firearm and fled with beer and an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
A K-9 unsuccessfully attempted to track their trail.
