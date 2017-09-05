BP robbed near I-75 in Camp Washington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

BP robbed near I-75 in Camp Washington

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CAMP WASHINGTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating an armed robbery at a Camp Washington gas station early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on Hopple Road near Interstate 75 about 2:30 a.m. 

Two male suspects displayed a firearm and fled with beer and an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

A K-9 unsuccessfully attempted to track their trail.

