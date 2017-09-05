Police lasso wandering goat

Police lassoed a goat wandering around a Norwood neighborhood over the holiday weekend.

"We have to admit that none of us ever thought we would be corralling a goat when we signed up for this job. Just goes to prove that you never really know what will happen during your tour of duty," police wrote on their Facebook page.

Police didn't name the street location or time of the run, but the animal has been returned to its owner.

Owning a goat is prohibited in Norwood.

Residents are permitted to have chickens, however, but only after receiving a permit by the Norwood Health Department.

