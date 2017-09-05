UDF robbed- again- on Glenmore Avenue

Police respond to the UDF store on Glenmore Avenue in Westwood early Tuesday. (Provided)

The United Dairy Farmers store on Glenmore Avenue was robbed for the third time in as many weeks early Tuesday.

Cincinnati police responded to the convenience store and gas station just after 4 a.m.

A suspect fled with about $250 in cash and was last seen taking off on Broadwell Avenue.

A weapon was not seen or implied.

This is the latest in a long string of holdups at UDF stores around Greater Cincinnati since July.

3 more UDFs robbed amid rash of holdups

