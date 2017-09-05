UDF robbed- again- on Glenmore Avenue

The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.Full Story >
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.Full Story >
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.Full Story >
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.Full Story >