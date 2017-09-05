Fairfield students head back to new school - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fairfield students head back to new school

FOX19/Robert Guaderrama FOX19/Robert Guaderrama
FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) -

Students are on a new campus at Compass Elementary School as they return to class Tuesday.

The start of the 2017-2018 academic year was delayed until the new building was ready.

The new school, on district property across from Fairfield High School, serves students grades K-5.

The facility consists of a new gymnasium, three academic wings divided by green space and playground.

