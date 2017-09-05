Fairfield students head back to new school

Students are on a new campus at Compass Elementary School as they return to class Tuesday.

The start of the 2017-2018 academic year was delayed until the new building was ready.

The new school, on district property across from Fairfield High School, serves students grades K-5.

The facility consists of a new gymnasium, three academic wings divided by green space and playground.

An $80 million project comes to life today. 3 new Fairfield City schools welcome students back to school this morning. Details on @FOX19 Now pic.twitter.com/heMgB9Wcml — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 5, 2017

