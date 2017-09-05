Hurrricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 with 175 mph max winds

(RNN) - Hurricane Irma continues moving west packing winds of 140 mph at 11 p.m. ET putting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under Hurricane Warnings.

The Category 4 hurricane has strengthened as it moves toward the Caribbean. The hurricane is now about 410 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and is moving west at 13 mph.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted on Monday night that he has already talked to President Donald Trump who offered the resources of the federal government to the Sunshine State as Floridians get ready for a possible Irma impact.

Just spoke to @POTUS - he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 5, 2017

Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday in all of the state's 67 counties in response to Irma. That declaration gives local governments the time and tools they need to prepare, the governor's office said in a release.

"I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma's path, potentially impacting millions of Floridians," Scott said. "In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared."

Gov. Scott Declares State of Emergency to Prepare Florida for Hurricane Irma https://t.co/tzao5UWxKg — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

Irma's general motion toward the west is expected to continue into Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest late Tuesday. The forecast track has the center of Irma moving near or over part of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustasius, Saint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency after the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for the U.S. island territory.

#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/40N9AjuXCo — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

