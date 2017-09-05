Task Force 1 heads home

Ohio Task Force 1 is traveling home from Texas after helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

"OH-TF1 has received official orders to demobilize and head home. The team plans to leave Katy, Texas at 2:00 PM EST with a stop in Arkansas. They plan on being at the team warehouse at 8:00 PM EST Tuesday," they posted to their Facebook page Sunday night.

"The entire FEMA USAR system is keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma and making contingency plans."

Ten local firefighters including four from Cincinnati, were part of the 49-member team:

Cincinnati Fire District 3 Captain Mike Cayse, the Ohio Task Force 1 leader

Cincinnati Fire District 3 Lt. Mike Lotz, Task Force rescue team manager

Cincinnati Fire District 3 Firefighter Collin Grove, Task Force ground support specialist

Cincinnati Fire District 1 Lt. Jeff McDonough, a rescue specialist

They were joined by two firefighters from West Chester and one each from departments in Anderson Township, Sycamore Township, Evendlale and the Butler County city of Hamilton.

