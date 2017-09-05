Pregnant woman loses baby in crash that killed other driver

A pregnant woman lost her baby in a crash that also killed a motorist over the holiday weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Caitlin J. Halkiu, 28, was 6 1/2 months to 7 months old along with a girl who died, coroner's officials said.

Her eastbound 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan van was struck nearly head-on by an oncoming, westbound 1990 Chevrolet pick-up truck on Ohio 125 near Bantam Road about 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Batavia post.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the pickup truck, Kevin Purdon, 54, of Cincinnati, crossed the center line before his vehicle slammed into Halkiu's, troopers said in a prepared statement.

Purdon was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Halkiu was flown via Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, troopers said.

Her passengers, Jackson Halkiu, 3, and Jamison Halkiu, were not hurt, according troopers.

Seatbelts and child seat restraints were used at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

