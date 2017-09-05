Body found in Little Miami River

Authorities are on scene trying to pull a body from the Little Miami River in Morrow, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a white male was spotted Tuesday morning in the water near the Morrow Police Department, 6411 Murphy Dr., said Lt. Jon Faine.

There were no visible signs of trauma, he said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information develops.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.