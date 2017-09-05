Watch Live: AG Jeff Sessions announces fate of DACA

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.Full Story >
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.Full Story >
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.Full Story >
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.Full Story >
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.Full Story >
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.Full Story >
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.Full Story >
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.Full Story >
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >