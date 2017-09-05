Watch Live: AG Jeff Sessions announces fate of DACA

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday it would begin to strip away and Obama-era program that allows children of undocumented immigrants to live in the United States without fear of deportation and allows them to work.

The announcement fulfills a key campaign promise of cracking down on immigration.

The federal government will no longer accept new immigrants from applying for protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

This does not mean the deportation of the 800,000 undocumented immigrants currently shielded. Sessions said the move will "wind down" the policy. However, it is unclear what the timetable is.

The rule protected 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants from deportation and allows them to work in the United States legally after paying a number of fees to the Department of Homeland Security.

