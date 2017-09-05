Driver sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed toddler b - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Driver sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed toddler by the zoo

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Donteiz Dickey (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Donteiz Dickey (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
Joy White and her daughter, Khloe Pitts (Photo: GoFundMe) Joy White and her daughter, Khloe Pitts (Photo: GoFundMe)
Donteiz Dickey (FOX19 NOW) Donteiz Dickey (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The driver that killed a 3-year-old last year in a hit-and-run by the Cincinnati Zoo was sentenced to prison Tuesday for aggravated vehicular homicide and assault charges.

Donteiz Dickey, 22, admitted to striking a mother and her young daughter with a vehicle outside the zoo on their way home from the Festival of Lights. He was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison and a lifetime suspension of his driver's license. 

The toddler, Khloe Pitts died from her injuries. 

Dickey allegedly blew past a red light traveling south on Vine Street striking Khloe and her 27-year-old mother Joy White. She sustained serious injuries. 

Police say Dickey ditched his vehicle a few blocks away from the zoo and fled on foot. He was taken into custody the next day. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly