Driver sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed toddler by the zoo

The driver that killed a 3-year-old last year in a hit-and-run by the Cincinnati Zoo was sentenced to prison Tuesday for aggravated vehicular homicide and assault charges.

Donteiz Dickey, 22, admitted to striking a mother and her young daughter with a vehicle outside the zoo on their way home from the Festival of Lights. He was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison and a lifetime suspension of his driver's license.

The toddler, Khloe Pitts died from her injuries.

Dickey allegedly blew past a red light traveling south on Vine Street striking Khloe and her 27-year-old mother Joy White. She sustained serious injuries.

Police say Dickey ditched his vehicle a few blocks away from the zoo and fled on foot. He was taken into custody the next day.

