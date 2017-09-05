Plenty of ways to help as Irma approaches, Harvey cleanup continues

As Irma approaches the southeastern United States -- and with Hurricane Harvey cleanup underway -- people may be wondering what more they can do to help.

GIVE BLOOD

After Harvey made landfall, the Hoxworth Blood Center put out a call for eligible donors, saying the hurricane and its associated flooding impacted the nation's blood supply.

The center urged eligible donors, especially those with type O positive blood, to make and keep donation appointments.

To schedule an appointment, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

DIAPER DONATIONS

After Harvey hit, CNN put together a helpful list of clothing and supplies worth donating -- including diapers (learn more about the Texas Diaper Bank here).

That list also included toiletries and cleaning tools, items that may not pop directly into one's mind when they think about helping out a neighbor impacted by a natural disaster.

(Consider BRAWS -- Bringing Resources to Aid Women's Shelters. Its mission is to bring undergarments and feminine hygiene products to women and girls living in shelters, and it is currently accepting Harvey-specific donations.)

GIVE MONEY

This New York Times' Harvey help list is a great place to start if you're thinking about giving.

A few web searches will let you know which area food banks, Boys and Girls Clubs, or United Way chapters you might want to give to of Florida residents need help after Irma comes through. (There were Houston-specific examples of all three of those.)

Houston's mayor also put together a relief fund after Harvey hit.

CNN's list of verified nonprofits working on Harvey is also worth reading about.

FOSTER A PET

In the wake of Harvey, Cincinnati-area animal rescue Louie's Legacy made a trip to Texas to assist in evacuating shelter cats and dogs for medical care and eventual adoption.

Before the trip, the rescue put out a call for anyone willing to foster shelter animals displaced by Harvey.

Learn more about those relocation efforts here.

Irma is now a Category 5 storm. The storm's impact may be felt in Florida later this week. FOX19 Now will update this story as Irma aid opportunities emerge.

