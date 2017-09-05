Missing 80-year-old man hasn't been seen by family for 30 days

An 80-year-old Cincinnati man hasn't been seen by his family for at least 30 days, Cincinnati police say.

Donald Flagg is described by authorities as a black male that is 5' 8" and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he may be wearing.

He is missing from Hackberry Street in Evanston.

Police ask anyone with information to call: 513-765-1212

