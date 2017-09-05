Norwood police need your help identifying child found alone on street

UPDATE: A parent of the girl found wondering alone has been located.

Original Story:

The Norwood Police Department on Tuesday said they found a young girl wondering around and need your help identifying her.

The girl was found alone on Hunter Avenue near Ross Avenue, according to police.

The department posted a photo of her on their Facebook page showing the girl holding the hand of a police officer. No information about her including her age has been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call: 513-458-4520

