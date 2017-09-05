Norwood police need your help identifying child found alone on s - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Norwood police need your help identifying child found alone on street

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

UPDATE: A parent of the girl found wondering alone has been located. 

Original Story: 

The Norwood Police Department on Tuesday said they found a young girl wondering around and need your help identifying her. 

The girl was found alone on Hunter Avenue near Ross Avenue, according to police. 

The department posted a photo of her on their Facebook page showing the girl holding the hand of a police officer. No information about her including her age has been released. 

Authorities ask anyone with information to call: 513-458-4520

