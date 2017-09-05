Police in PA town 'respectfully request' prankster stop tying ba - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police in PA town 'respectfully request' prankster stop tying balloons to storm drains

Source: Lititz Borough Police Source: Lititz Borough Police
PENNSYLVANIA -

A police department is Pennsylvania is respectfully requesting that a "local prankster" stop tying red balloons to borough storm drains.

If you've ever read Stephen King's "It," or seen the 1990 film adaption starring Tim Curry, you may already know where this is going:

Police in a town about an hour east of Harrisburg are giving points to the prankster for creativity, but ask that it be a one-time thing.

The 2017 remake of the film is slated for a Friday release.

