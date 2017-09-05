Hamilton County deputies chase van at speeds as slow as 10 mph; 2 arrested

Hamilton County deputies chased a blue minivan near Green Township on Tuesday, though eye witnesses may not have thought it was a chase, as speeds dipped as low as 10 mph during the pursuit. (Source: WXIX)

Deputies noticed a blue Toyota Sienna with temporary Ohio tags around 10 a.m. They say they tried to pull the van over after observing a traffic violation, but the van continued westbound on Interstate 74 before continuing onto I-275 east.

The chase was initiated near the Harrison Avenue overpass, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office aviation unit began assisting a few minutes later.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota van maintained slow speeds, and stop-sticks were successfully deployed, deflating three of the vehicle's tires.

At one point, the van was reported to have been going as slow as 10 mph.

Fast forward to 11:53 a.m., about two hours later. Authorities said the van's driver stopped at 433 Caldwell Avenue and ran from the vehicle.

The driver, David Whalen, 55, was apprehended with the help of a K-9 officer.

He faces felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and possibly other charges.

He was transported to University Hospital for treatment of minor wounds suffered when the Sheriff's K-9 apprehended him.

The passenger in the van, Amanda Colleen Randolph, 33, was arrested for an outstanding drug abuse warrant.

