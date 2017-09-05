REMINDER: Your bag probably isn't allowed inside Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals want to remind fans that most bags are prohibited from NFL stadiums.

The NFL says its clear bag policy is designed to provide a safe environment for the public and expedite fan entry into the stadium. The Bengals strongly encourage fans not to bring any bags, however the following will be permitted:

Clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a hand)

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags, camera bags

Any bag larger than the permissible size

There are no provisions to check items at the gates. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their car or dispose of prohibited items at the gate. Clear bags are available at the gates for fans to use.

Official Bengals clear plastic bags are available at the Bengals Pro Shop.

More details on the clear bag policy can be found at www.nfl.com/allclear.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to games at Paul Brown Stadium. Walk-through metal detectors have been installed at every entrance and the Club expects long lines just before kickoff. To avoid the long lines, fans are encouraged to enter the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Fans will be asked to remove all large metal objects from their pockets, including cell phones, cameras and keys, before walking through the metal detectors.

The Bengals open up at home against the Ravens on Sept. 10. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

