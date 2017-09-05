Police: Thief stole phone from man sleeping on streetcar

Cincinnati Police are asking for your help to identify a man who stole a phone from a passenger on the streetcar in August.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 13 around 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rave Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim fell asleep and the suspect took his cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

