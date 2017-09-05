Xavier University student speaks out about DACA announcement

Jose Arnulfo Cabrera is a student at Xavier University and considers America as his home. He's 22-years-old and came to the states with his parents as a young boy.

"I was brought here when I was 4 and now I'm 22. I vaguely have memories of Mexico,” said Cabrera.



The Purcell Marian graduate currently works as an Immigration Program Organizer at the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center. In 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA gave nearly 800,000 young immigr ants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.



"And they have grown up in the U.S. they know the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner better than know any of those versions of their own nationality,” said Cabrera.

In a statement in part from IJPC's executive director Allison Reynolds-Berry, it reads "To take away their legal status so they can be deported in order to illustrate a tough stance on immigration is immoral and wrong."



Cabrera became covered by DACA his junior year in high school and said he's lived longer being undocumented. He said it will be hard to switch to become undocumented again.

The hope now for Cabrera is that similar piece of legislation to DACA will get passed.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

WHAT IS DACA?

DACA was created by President Barack Obama in 2012 after intense pressure from immigrant advocates who wanted protections for the young immigrants who were mostly raised in the U.S. but lacked legal status.

The program protects them from deportation - granting them a two-year reprieve that can be extended and by issuing them a work permit and a social security number.

DACA recipients must have no criminal record, proof they were brought to the U.S. before age 16 and be under 31 when the program was launched but at least 15 years old when applying.

The application cost is nearly $500 and permits must be renewed every two years. The application and renewal process take several weeks.

DACA does not give beneficiaries legal U.S. residency. Recipients get temporary reprieves from deportation and permission to temporarily work.

