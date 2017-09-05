Middletown police searching for possible firebug

Middletown police are looking for the person or people they say set fire to an apartment building and a house.

Fire officials say they were on the scene Friday at 2902 Inland, putting out flames to a car, garage, and house. It all caused damage to a neighbor's home.

In the meantime, the Middletown Arson Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can help them nab the person they say set fire to an apartment building on the 3200 block of Tytus Avenue on Aug. 5. People were inside the building at the time of the incident.

"It's extremely nerve-rattling," said apartment manager Kristi Asbury. "It's unbelievably evil, let alone rattling to the nerves."

It's unclear whether the two fires are connected.

