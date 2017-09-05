Kroger to hire dozens for restaurant concept featuring from-scratch comfort food, cocktails

Kroger is looking to hire 70 people to open its new restaurant concept, Kitchen 1883, near Florence, Ky. (Source: Enquirer.com)

Kroger is looking to hire 70 people to open its new restaurant concept, Kitchen 1883, near Florence, Ky.

The restaurant will be located in Union at 9003 US Highway 42.

Kitchen 1883 is hosting walk-in interviews on Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comfort Suites located at 5905 Merchants St. in Florence.

The team is looking to hire "employees with a passion for people and the food that people love to eat to help create an environment focused on hospitality and quality service."

Available positions include:

Bar Manager

Bartender

Busser

Dishwasher

Host

Line Cook

Prep Cook

Server

Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

Kitchen 1883 is billed as a new take on American comfort food, featuring a made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails, and a family friendly atmosphere.

Kroger was founded in 1883 in Cincinnati.

