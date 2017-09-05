Local rescue saves animals from Hurricane Harvey

As the clean up from Hurricane Harvey continues rescue efforts for pets and stranded animals is also underway.

The local rescue Louie's Legacy answered the call to help. Several volunteers returned from Houston Tuesday night after pulling dozens of animals from shelters.

Two vans filled with cats and dogs are now snuggling in their new temporary homes after being rescued.

"They are doing pretty good. I think they're confused about what's happening. They've been in the car for about 20 hours it probably not ideal," said Jamie Schoger, a board member and volunteer with Louie's Legacy.

She was one of eight volunteers who made the long trip to the devastated area to rescue the animals.

"We saw some of the flooding. A lot of it has cleared out of Houston. We saw the homes that were under water it was so sad to see that," said Schoger.

The volunteers went out to the area with four vans on Sunday with plans to rescue around 80 cats and dogs. All of the pets are coming from shelters prior to the hurricane in an effort to free space for other animals that are still being rescued in the area.

Schoger said she wanted to do what she could to help.

"Some people lost everything so I'm going to lose one day of work and I'm going to drive for a few hours. If I can make one family reunite with their dogs. A family that feels the same way I feel about my dog it's worth it," she said.

They said the rescue mission was able to happen because of the people in the the community who stepped up agreeing to foster the animals Since Harvey ravaged Houston, Louie's Legacy worked fast to process more than 300 foster applications.

"It shows you we have a good spirit. We can come through this together from all over the country and even the people who suffered the worst were asking if they can help us," said Schoger.

Two more vans with cats and dogs will arrive from Houston on Wednesday. Louie's Legacy says the animals will most likely be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

