3 Thornton's gas stations robbed this week

Police say someone robbed three Thornton's gas stations this week - and a single suspect is responsible for two of them.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

In the first case, police say a man demanded cash and cigarettes from clerks at a location on North Bend Road both Monday and Tuesday nights.

Clerks told investigators they recognized the man.

Late Tuesday, a man robbed the Thornton's nearby on Colerain Avenue.

Police say it's two early to know if the second location involved the same individual as the first.

