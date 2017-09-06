15-year-old shot in Avondale - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

15-year-old shot in Avondale

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Avondale Tuesday night is expected to recover.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Reading Road.

The teen was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests were announced.

