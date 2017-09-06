Prepare for a disaster now

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month and folks are encouraged to sit down and build a plan with the family.

According to emergency management experts, it all comes down to communication.

"Whether it's a fire, flooding, tornado, or any other disaster being proactive and prepared can be a matter of life and death," said Emily Lakamp, Hamilton County Emergency Management Community Outreach Specialist.

When formulating a plan with your family, consider having a complete 72-hour survival kit, a meeting point in the event the family is separated, means of communication and remember to consider your family's physical challenges and your pets.

Something else to consider is having a plan for different locations you frequent, not only your home, for example your workplace, gym, school even a plan for a vacation destination.

The key point is to have the conversation before a disaster strikes.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, visit the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency's website.

