Superbubz starts school year, graduates Friday

A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year this week just like any other first-grader - but he will receive his high school diploma by week's end.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert attended classes Tuesday at Central Elementary School.

He also will experience all the other grades at the middle and high schools before graduating Friday night, walking in full cap and gown at the elementary school.

Superbubz has a big day lined up Friday. He and his family are scheduled to attend the Cincinnati Bengals 11 a.m. practice ahead of the team's season opener Sunday.

The Bengals also are donating a football autographed by A.J. Green, gloves autographed by Jeremy Hill and cleats autographed by Vontaze Burfict for a Sept. 16 benefit for the Herbert family at Public House in Cheviot.

The Fairfield boy has won the hearts of other Cincinnati professional athletes in recent weeks, prompting Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto to give him a home-run bat and the jersey off his back.

On Saturday, Superbubz served as honorary team captain at FC Cincinnati's game. He walked onto the field at Nippert Stadium with the players to chants of "Superbubz! Superbubz!"

The boy has little time left, his parents have said, after a 2-year battle against neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer.

His parents are trying to give him every opportunity to experience as many fun events as possible as they enjoy their final weeks together.

