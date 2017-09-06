1 shot in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 shot in Covington

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Covington police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to the area around 12th and 2nd streets about midnight Tuesday.

A shooting victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery early Wednesday, police said.

The person's condition was not released.

No arrests were made, and police did not divulge suspect information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly