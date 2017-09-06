Bank robbery suspect who got away on bicycle arrested

A bank robbery suspect who police say escaped on a bicycle is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Broderick L. Brown, 29, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of robbery.

Brown is accused of holding up Guardian Savings Bank on Springdale Road on July 10.

According to court records, Brown entered the bank wearing a mask or thick beard and dark clothing. He passed a note to two female tellers demanding money and threatening their safety if they did not comply.

He fled on a bicycle and got into a blue Dodge Durango with large chrome wheels that was parked along Interstate 275.

Brown's fingerprints were found on the note, and police linked him to the Durango through witnesses and a March citation, Detective Dustin Weekley wrote in a sworn affidavit.

The bicycle was found, and police took possible DNA swabs, which they submitted to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office lab for submission into a criminal database.

