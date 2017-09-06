Police: Man pulled gun on soon-to-be ex-wife

A man is in custody after an incident involving a gun.

Officers were called to Auto Zone on E. 2nd St. around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a man with a gun.

Witnesses pointed at a man on a motorcycle as he attempted to flee, however he was stopped by police.

Franklin Police said the man was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The motorcyclist had pulled the gun on his soon-to-be ex-wife and her friend, according to Franklin Police.

Benjamin Cox, 40, was charged with obstructing official business, disruption of public services, carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault.

He is being held without bond.

