Simply Money: The case for travel insurance during hurricane season

A family trip to Disney World can be a once in a lifetime trip, with a price tag to match. But when Tri-State families made those plans months ago, they didn’t see Irma coming.

Irma could cause catastrophic damage in Florida, and now some of those plans are changing fast.

Jared Powers is a northern Kentucky travel agent who specializes in booking Disney vacations for clients. He says that while it’s business as usual at Disney World now, travelers need to keep a close eye out for updates.

Especially important: an official “hurricane warning” from the National Hurricane Center for Orlando. That would trigger Disney’s system for handling these emergencies.

"You can cancel your trip with no penalty, you can reschedule your trip with no penalty, however you do lose some of the sales, and that kind of stuff that you’d booked at previously," Powers said.

Disney cruises are already impacted, with some upcoming trips canceled and others being rerouted mid-cruise.

"They’ve got a couple boats they’re bringing in a couple days early, refunding passengers for those nights and giving them discounts on future cruises," Powers said.

One great last tip from Powers: if you’re planning a trip to Disney World later this fall, look into travel insurance.

The Simply Money point: That way, if the park does take a hit from Irma and your plans change, you’re covered.

