Ohio AG DeWine rewards $3 million in grants to assist drug overdose survivors

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced the reward of several financial grants Wednesday, which will provide assistance to drug overdose survivors that are in the recovery process.

The grants will help fund new and existing Drug Abuse Response Teams and Quick Response Teams.

"Today I'm pleased to announce, the Ohio Attorney General's Office is rewarding $3 million in grants to 40 departments across the state of Ohio," said DeWine.

The DARTs and QRTs are made up of law enforcement officers and drug treatment providers that visit and monitor overdose survivors. Services include counseling and treatment at drug rehabilitation facilities. The purpose of the teams are to reduce overdose-related deaths and decrease the amount of repeat overdose victims.

Departments in Hamilton, Clermont, and Butler counties will receive funds. The money comes from the state budget.

“There is so much good work going on to fight this opioid epidemic and with this new grant money, we can make even more of a difference, as we all work together to save more Ohioans,” added DeWine. “This opioid fight is challenging, but we can continue to make progress.”

