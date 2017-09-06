Fans of TE Bob Trumpy rejoice: The Bengals All-50th team has been announced

Banners featuring the Bengals All-50th Team will be unveiled at the Ravens game Sunday, featuring two Super Bowl head coaches and 26 retired players.

Super Bowl XVI head coach Forrest Gregg and Super Bowl XXIII head coach Sam Wyche are featured on the center banner on the west sideline concourse, surrounded by defensive members of the Bengals All-50th Team.

Super Bowl XVI quarterback Ken Anderson and Super Bowl XXIII quarterback Boomer Esiason are featured on the center banner on the east sideline concourse, surrounded by offensive members of the Bengals All-50th Team.

The Bengals All-50th Team was selected based on career statistics, team records and votes from the Bengals First 50:

Head Coach Forrest Gregg, 1980-83 Forrest Gregg: Head coach of Super Bowl XVI team. Named AFC Coach of the Year in 1981 after coaching the Bengals to their first AFC Championship in franchise history.

Head Coach Sam Wyche, 1984-91 Sam Wyche: Head coach of Super Bowl XXIII team. Known as a bright, innovative and dynamic coach. Voted NFL and AFC Coach of the Year in 1988.

QB Ken Anderson, 1971-86 Ken Anderson: Four-time Pro Bowler who led the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI. Named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1981. Sixteen year career with the Bengals is longest in team history. Holds team records for passing attempts (4475), completions (2654), passing yards (32,838) and touchdown passes (197).

QB Boomer Esiason, 1984-92, ‘97 Boomer Esiason: Three-time Pro Bowler who led Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII. Named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1988. Holds team records for most 300-yard games (23), passing yards in a game (490) and average yards per passing attempt (7.62). Second in team history for career passing yards (27,149) and touchdown passes (187).

RB Corey Dillon, 1997-03 Corey Dillon: Three-time Pro Bowler. Holds team records for career rushing attempts (1865), career rushing yards (8061), most 100-yard games (28) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (four). 96-yard touchdown run against Detroit in 2001 is the longest rush in team history.

FB Pete Johnson, 1977-83 Pete Johnson: Holds team record for career rushing touchdowns (64). Fourth in team history for career rushing yards (5421). Led team in rushing seven times. Member of Super Bowl XVI team. Made Pro Bowl in 1981.

OT Anthony Munoz, 1980-92 Anthony Munoz: Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998, his first year of eligibility. Eleven-time Pro Bowler, the most in team history. Earned All-Pro honors every season from 1981-91. Received NFL's Man of the Year Award in 1991. Played in both Bengals' Super Bowl games.

G Max Montoya, 1979-89 Max Montoya: Three-time Pro Bowler. Member of Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams. Honored by Pro Football Weekly as the NFL's best guard at pass blocking. Had a stretch in 1988 where he allowed his opponent to hit the quarterback just once in 237 passes.

C Bob Johnson, 1968-79 Bob Johnson: First player drafted in team history and the only player to have his number retired. Played in 154 games, seventh most by a Bengals offensive lineman. Only center in team history to be selected for the Pro Bowl (1968).

G Dave Lapham, 1974-83 Dave Lapham: Member of Super Bowl XVI team. Versatile lineman with the ability to play all five offensive line positions. Played in 140 games, ranking ninth in team history for an offensive lineman. Voted Bengals Man-of-the-Year by fans in 1980.

OT Willie Anderson, 1996-07 Willie Anderson: Four-time Pro Bowler. Bengals first round draft selection in 1996. Played in 181 Bengals games, tied for sixth place on the team's all-time list. Helped set club record for fewest sacks allowed in 2007 at 17. Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award in 2004, given to players who best demonstrate commitment to values of sportsmanship and courage.

WR Chad Johnson, 2001-10 Chad Johnson: Six-time Pro Bowler (tied for second-most in team history). Bengals career leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783), receiving touchdowns (66) and most 100-yard games (31). Second all-time in total touchdowns (66), behind FB Pete Johnson (70).

WR Isaac Curtis, 1973-84 Isaac Curtis: Bengals first round draft selection in 1973. Four-time Pro Bowler. Holds team record for average yards per reception (17.07). Third in team history for receiving yards (7101), receiving touchdowns (53) and 100-yard games (20).

WR Cris Collinsworth, 1981-88 Cris Collinsworth: Three-time Pro Bowler. Led team in receiving yards in Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XXIII. Ranks in the top five in team history for total receptions (417), career receiving yards (6698), average yards per reception (16.06) and most 100-yard games (18).

TE Bob Trumpy, 1968-77 Bob Trumpy: Four-time Pro Bowl player who was equally adept at blocking and catching the ball. Second in team history in yards per reception average in a season, with 22.57 yards per reception in 1969.

K Jim Breech, 1980-92 Jim Breech: Bengals all-time leading scorer, with 1151 points. Scored in 186 consecutive games. Thirteen year career with the Bengals is tied for fourth longest in team history. Member of Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams.

DE Eddie Edwards, 1977-88 Eddie Edwards: Bengals first round draft selection in 1977. Member of Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams. Holds team record for career sacks, with 83.5 sacks. Tied for team record for most sacks in a game, with five against Cleveland in 1980. Had a career-best 13 sacks in 1983. Ranks tenth in team history for games played (170).

DE Coy Bacon, 1976-77 Coy Bacon: Holds team record for sacks in a season, with 22 sacks in 1976. Made Pro Bowl in 1976 and 1977. One of five defensive linemen in team history to go to back-to-back Pro Bowls.

DT Tim Krumrie, 1983-94 Tim Krumrie: Never missed a game during his Bengals playing career. Started 166 of his 193 games, including a stretch of 160 starts in 161 games. Led team in tackles five times, an unusual feat for an interior lineman. Made Pro Bowl in 1987 and 1988.

DT Mike Reid, 1970-74 Mike Reid: Bengals first round draft selection in 1970. Named top defensive rookie in pro football by several publications. Recorded five sacks in a game in 1972. Made Pro Bowl in 1972 and 1973.

LB Reggie Williams, 1976-89 Reggie Williams: Member of Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams. Second in team history for games played (206) and total sacks (62.5). Third in team history for most seasons played (14). Led team in tackles in 1976, 1977 and 1984. Honors include All-Rookie Team (1976), Byron "Whizzer" White Humanitarian Award (1985), Walter Payton Man of the Year Award (1986) and Sports Illustrated Co-Sportsman of the Year Award (1987).

LB Bill Bergey, 1969-73 Bill Bergey: AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969. Led team in tackles in 1969, 1970 and 1971. Voted most valuable player by fans in 1970.

LB Jim LeClair, 1972-83 Jim LeClair: Long-time defensive captain known for being a hard-hitter. Led team in tackles five times (1976, '78-81). Made Pro Bowl in 1976.

S David Fulcher, 1986-92 David Fulcher: Three-time Pro Bowler. Tied for most interceptions by a safety in a season (eight in 1989) and ranks third in team history for total interceptions (31). Recorded several key tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Super Bowl X

S Tommy Casanova, 1972-77 Tommy Casanova: Three-time Pro Bowler. Named to NFL All-Rookie team in 1972 and selected by fans as Most Valuable Player. Fifth in team history for punt return yards, with 784 yards on 91 punts.

CB Ken Riley, 1969-83 Ken Riley: Fifteen year career with the Bengals is second longest in team history. Holds team records for games played (207), career interceptions (65), interception return yards (596) and interception returns for touchdowns (five).

CB Lemar Parrish, 1970-77 Lemar Parrish: Six-time Pro Bowler (tied for second-most in team history). Holds team records for average yards per kickoff return (24.66 yards), average yards per punt return in a season (18.78 yards in 1974) and career punt returns for touchdowns (four). Fifth in team history for career interceptions, with 25 interceptions.

P Pat McInally, 1976-85 Pat McInally: Second in team history for total punts (700) and career punting yards (29,307). Placed 157 punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged 41.87 yards per punt in his career. Made Pro Bowl in 1981.



Sunday's kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

