Mother who left kids at home to go clubbing found guilty of child endangering

A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said. (Source: WXIX)

A 23-year-old mother of three has been found guilty of child endangering after leaving her children home alone before going to a club this past week.

Shaira Brookins has a 3-year-old, 4-year-old, and 6-month-old. Cincinnati police said she left them home alone before going to party at a club Friday.

Neighbor Mark Fritz, who was leaving for work Saturday around 7 a.m., saw the children.

Fritz knocked on the front door, but no one answered. It turns out, the door was unlocked, so he went inside, fearing the worst.

A neighbor called 911 while he stayed with the kids. Fritz asked them where their parents were.

"They're like, 'We don't know. Mommy down there,' whatever," Fritz said.

But it wasn't like Brookins walked a 1/2 block away for a drink. The Lion's Den, which is a private club, is an easy 20 minute drive -- 15 miles away -- from her home in Roselawn.

People who go to that club, but did not want to talk on camera, told FOX19 Now the Lion's Den closes at 5 a.m. According to the arrest report, Brookins did not get home until 8:30 that morning, three hours later.

"And then the sister came and got the kids, thank God," said Fritz.

She pleaded no contest Wednesday. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.