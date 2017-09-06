Overnight Brent Spence Bridge lane closures begin Wednesday

There will be overnight lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge this week, weather permitting.

The closures are the result of routine maintenance, officials say.

NORTHBOUND (lower) deck single-lane closures Will begin nightly at 9 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7 with double-lane closures possible after midnight.

SOUTHBOUND (upper) deck single-lane closures Will begin nightly at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11 with double-lane closures possible after midnight.



All lanes will be restored for travel by 5 a.m. the following morning.

In addition, single-lane daytime closures may occur on local streets as crews work overhead on the Brent Spence Bridge.

No weekend lane closures are expected.

Additional periodic lane closures will continue on the bridge through mid-November. Specific closure dates will be shared as they become available.

