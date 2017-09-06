Colerain mom cares for pregnant daughter ahead of Irma in Florida

Some Floridians are boarding their homes as Hurricane Irma looks to make landfall on the southern state.

The storm is causing more than just a headache in store lines. It's also affecting a mother who's keeping watch over her pregnant daughter.



"I'm just afraid if we get out on the highway that something could happen. My daughter could go into labor,” said Margo Pastoriza.



Pastoriza lives in Colerain but is visiting her daughter Ashley in Fort Myers who is expected to give birth in just a few weeks to baby Lalani.



"I'm scared of whatever choices we do make, am I making the right one? I mean I know my daughter is an adult and everything but I still feel I'm her mom... I'm responsible,” said Pastoriza.



Pastoriza said water and gasoline are scarce. She remembers her time living in Florida with her baby during Hurricane Andrew that hit the state in 1992.



"If I had my way, we'd be both be back in Cincinnati right now, but it just seems like an impossible task right now. She's had complications through her pregnancy and it's like what if she goes into labor on the road. What do we do," she said.



Pastoriza said her daughter has a doctor's appointment Thursday, the hope is that she's admitted to the hospital ahead of Irma's fury.

