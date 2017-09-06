Arrest made, another sought as Cincinnati police investigate UDF robberies

Cincinnati police continue to investigate robberies of United Dairy Farmers throughout the city. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Cincinnati police continue to investigate robberies of United Dairy Farmers throughout the city.

Lorenzo Bratcher, 22, was arrested Wednesday around 7 a.m. He'd been identified as a possible suspect in a UDF robbery.

Police say a subsequent search warrant provided evidence linked to at least one robbery, including the recovery of a firearm.

Bratcher has been charged with a Glenmore UDF robbery from August, police said.

Police also say they need help identifying the man below:

Anyone with information regarding UDF robberies in the Cincinnati area should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Employee safety a concern as number of UDF robberies continues to grow

A man recently apprehended after a robbery attempt at a New Lebanon, Ohio convenience store may be connected to other Cincinnati-area UDF robbery attempts, sources told FOX19 Now.

Cincinnati-area UDF locations have been targeted numerous times since late July.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.