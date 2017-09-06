Arrest made, another sought as Cincinnati police investigate UDF - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Arrest made, another sought as Cincinnati police investigate UDF robberies

Cincinnati police continue to investigate robberies of United Dairy Farmers throughout the city.

Lorenzo Bratcher, 22, was arrested Wednesday around 7 a.m. He'd been identified as a possible suspect in a UDF robbery.

Police say a subsequent search warrant provided evidence linked to at least one robbery, including the recovery of a firearm.

Bratcher has been charged with a Glenmore UDF robbery from August, police said.

Police also say they need help identifying the man below:

Anyone with information regarding UDF robberies in the Cincinnati area should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Employee safety a concern as number of UDF robberies continues to grow

A man recently apprehended after a robbery attempt at a New Lebanon, Ohio convenience store may be connected to other Cincinnati-area UDF robbery attempts, sources told FOX19 Now.

Cincinnati-area UDF locations have been targeted numerous times since late July.

