1 hospitalized after car plows into NKY liquor store

A car plowed into a northern Kentucky storefront and injured one person Wednesday.

It happened at Crescent Springs Tobacco and Liquor on Buttermilk Pike around 6 p.m.

The victim was inside the store when the car smashed through the front glass window, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The victim is at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is not known.

