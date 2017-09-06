Butler Co. Incident Management Team heading to FL ahead of Irma

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the Florida Keys, the Butler County Incident Management Team is gearing up for a deployment to Tallahassee.

Sixteen members of the team will report to the Butler County Engineers Office Thursday around 6 a.m. to start heading south by 7 a.m.

"Irma is a different animal, when it hits this close to such a large storm like Harvey, those resources that are closer have already been depleted to some level," Jim Bolen said. "We'll be able to get into Tallahassee before the storm really hits and then we'll be able to stage there and wait the storm out in a safe and secure location.

The team helps make sure all of the moving pieces and parts are responding to the correct area.

"We're very blessed in this area to have a lot of resources. So, we try to realize that we have a lot of resources that we can offer other agencies during their time of need," Steve Kelly said.

Kelly is the fire chief in Miami Township and is one of the 16 making the trip.

"The mission is just to go and be support for other agencies that need resources. They're either depleted, they don't have the backup personnel that they might need or they're just so overwhelmed by what they're facing... our mission is just to go down there and stabalize their operations," he said.

The Butler County Incident Management team has helped with more than just hurricanes. Their last call to action was in 2015 when blizzards hit Baltimore.

